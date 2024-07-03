Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.70. 606,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,677. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average is $116.17. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

