Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 108.7% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 738.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 26,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.74. 1,491,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

