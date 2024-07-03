Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 182.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 65,037 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.46. 29,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

