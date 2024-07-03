Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.89. 2,354,936 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

