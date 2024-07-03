Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.6 %

OXSQG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

