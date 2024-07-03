Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

NYSE OSG opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,172,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 490,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

