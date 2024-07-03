Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.72

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 5382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.574 dividend. This is a boost from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

