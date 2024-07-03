Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFIX shares. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital raised Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

OFIX opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $188.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

