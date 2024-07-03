Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.07. Approximately 48,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 104,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OBK. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $20,935,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,175,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,814,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

