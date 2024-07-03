Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $70.69 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $70.69 million and $1.91 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07201054 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,502,406.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

