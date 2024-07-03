OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPRX

OptimizeRx Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 75.8% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 782,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 337,303 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 96,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.