Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Get Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,441. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.