Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,500 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Equifax by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 61,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.41. The stock had a trading volume of 312,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.89 and its 200 day moving average is $246.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

