Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 25,859 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,859 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.44% of Graham worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Graham by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Graham in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 25,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,969. The stock has a market cap of $311.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $34.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

