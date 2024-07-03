Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 9.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Vontier by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 15.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 8.7% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 344,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,653. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.