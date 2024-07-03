Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Korn Ferry worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Korn Ferry

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 163,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,468. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

