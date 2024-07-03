Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 38,118 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 283.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. 2,439,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.