Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dine Brands Global comprises about 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.46% of Dine Brands Global worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $34.14. 224,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,752. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $60.98. The company has a market cap of $525.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.