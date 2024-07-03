Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 7,000 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $2,996,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOUT traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. 59,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $354.32 million, a P/E ratio of 72.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.85%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

