O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.74

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 565110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OI

O-I Glass Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 40.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in O-I Glass by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.