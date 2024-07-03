NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 1.3% Following Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $118.83 and last traded at $121.98. Approximately 106,922,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 481,639,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.54.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,521,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,521,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,106,590 shares of company stock valued at $354,056,104 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.34.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

