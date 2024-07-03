Nvest Financial LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.20. 4,747,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $111.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.39.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

