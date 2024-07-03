Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 275 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,763,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.23. 414,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.