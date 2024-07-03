Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 248 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.93. The company had a trading volume of 240,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

