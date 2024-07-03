Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 84,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,458. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.