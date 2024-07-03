Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Down 10.2% in June

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the May 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMX. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 81,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

BXMX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 66,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,303. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

