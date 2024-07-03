Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $10.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. 420,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,316. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

