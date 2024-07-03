Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,153. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.