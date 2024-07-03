Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.04

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.04 and last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 206624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.