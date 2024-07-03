Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.36

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.36 and last traded at $81.27, with a volume of 160781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.16.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

