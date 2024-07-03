Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NXC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 24,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,589. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.