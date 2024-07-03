Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

NVG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 563,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,527. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

