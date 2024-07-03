Northland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,461,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,989,000 after purchasing an additional 208,672 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. 7,496,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,582,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

