Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 6th

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Northeast Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NECB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. 819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

