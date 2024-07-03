Nokia Oyj Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 11,213 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,868 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 31,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 81,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.