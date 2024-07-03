Niza Global (NIZA) Price Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $411,020.25 and approximately $5.18 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niza Global has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Niza Global token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Niza Global

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.0015986 USD and is up 5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5,395,594.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

