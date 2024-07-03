NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13,094.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $169,722,000 after buying an additional 1,551,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in NIKE by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $511,853,000 after purchasing an additional 957,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.38. 2,224,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,632,464. The firm has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

