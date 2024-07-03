NextEra Energy Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 11,302 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 188% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,918 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 5.5 %
NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. 1,368,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,047. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45.
NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.05%.
About NextEra Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.
