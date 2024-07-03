NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 0.6% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and approximately $252.98 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.43 or 0.00008837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00046333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,198,510,412 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,070,497 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,198,319,962 with 1,093,725,525 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.35365841 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $179,674,235.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.