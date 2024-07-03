Naviter Wealth LLC Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after buying an additional 671,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,174,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,044,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.34. The stock had a trading volume of 45,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,850. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.56. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $312.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

