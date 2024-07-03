Naviter Wealth LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Naviter Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,940,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,491,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,268,000 after acquiring an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 62,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 270,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after acquiring an additional 51,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

URTH traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.52. The stock had a trading volume of 155,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,839. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $148.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.