Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 0.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,683 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Novartis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 863,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after acquiring an additional 85,075 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 815,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,372,000 after acquiring an additional 82,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.28. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $217.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

