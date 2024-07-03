Naviter Wealth LLC Has $11.56 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,563 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.62. 10,646,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,043,256. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $184.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $910.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

