Naviter Wealth LLC Has $100,000 Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 328,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 108,327 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 66,032 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 39,462 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. 3,980,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,958. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $5.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Oxford Lane Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.04%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 4,630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 2,315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at $13,580,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

