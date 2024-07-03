Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in GSK by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.21. 3,354,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,026. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

