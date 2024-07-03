Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. AXQ Capital LP increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,463. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.56. The company has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

