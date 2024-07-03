Naviter Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,356 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $3,983,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $2,035,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $5,380,000.

IBIT stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. 13,645,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,123,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

