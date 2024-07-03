Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 1,035 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 5,145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 977,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,355,000 after purchasing an additional 463,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.41. 8,083,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,574,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.