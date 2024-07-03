Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 388,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Nautilus Marine Services Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £416,894.46 and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.79.

Nautilus Marine Services Company Profile

Nautilus Marine Services PLC focuses on identifying and assessing opportunities to purchase assets in the offshore service industry. The company holds Bolivar and Bocachico association contracts in the Magdalena Valley of Colombia. It also provides offshore services, including diving and inspection in the Gulf of Mexico.

