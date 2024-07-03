NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.25

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 15304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

NatWest Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

